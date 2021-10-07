Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 9.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,626.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

