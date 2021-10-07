Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 306.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.46.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

