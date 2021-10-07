Shelton Capital Management Purchases 517 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 76.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 156,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.