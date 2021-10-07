Shelton Capital Management Buys New Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,929 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in H&R Block by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 444,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,856,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

