Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVC opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

SVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

