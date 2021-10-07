Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 4,099 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stride were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth $4,565,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 671,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

