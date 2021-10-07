Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 over the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.93. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $15.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

