Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $436,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

IOVA opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

