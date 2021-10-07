Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 270.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $673.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $661.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $150.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.