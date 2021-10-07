Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 155,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154,280 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

