Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stride were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $4,565,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stride by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stride by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Stride by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 671,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

LRN opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

