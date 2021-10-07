Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 450 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $20,107,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth about $7,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.