Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 610 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $38.67 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

