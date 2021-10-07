Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 320 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. WBI Investments bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.