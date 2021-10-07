SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SGSOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SGSOY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,272. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. SGS has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

