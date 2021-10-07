SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $4.16 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 220,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBT. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $21,740,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

TBT opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

