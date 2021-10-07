SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $41,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE U opened at $130.38 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock valued at $150,816,593. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on U. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.