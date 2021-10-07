SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 242.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $1,234,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

IIVI opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

