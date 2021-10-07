SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $54.94 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

