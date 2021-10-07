SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4,492.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,174,000 after buying an additional 242,698 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 322,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.7% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 865.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

