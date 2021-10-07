SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,193 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average is $165.02.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.