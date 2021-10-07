Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.06

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.06 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 75.80 ($0.99), with a volume of 119,275 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

In other news, insider Kevin Whiteman acquired 65,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,870.44 ($65,156.05). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,085.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

