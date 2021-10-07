Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $2.08 Million Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 138,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in América Móvil by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

