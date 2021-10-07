Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 36.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

