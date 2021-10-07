Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

