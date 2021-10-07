ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $629.36 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.25, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $624.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

