Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOVF opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $258.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.07. Sernova has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

