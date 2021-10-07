Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOVF opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $258.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.07. Sernova has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
About Sernova
