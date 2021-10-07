Sensyne Health (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) Shares Up 10.7%

Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF)’s share price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40.

Sensyne Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSYNF)

Sensyne Health Plc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the discovery and development of new medicines. It also develop clinically validated software applications by artificial intelligence comprises prescribed digital therapeutics and hospital systems. Its products include SEND, GDm-Health, CVm-Health, DBm-Health, CleanSpace, and EDGE.

