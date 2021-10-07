Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

SXT stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

