Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 282,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,063,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNSE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reduced their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

