Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Up 36.9% in September

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 96.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.04 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

