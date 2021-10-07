Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 456,904 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.76.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $572.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 176,866 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.