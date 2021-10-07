SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $69.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $59.36. 338,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.