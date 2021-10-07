Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:STS opened at GBX 210.44 ($2.75) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of £210.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 12-month low of GBX 183.63 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 219 ($2.86).

In other news, insider Angus Cockburn bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £213,000 ($278,285.86).

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

