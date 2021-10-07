Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.90 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

