Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 76,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,522. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $26,287,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.