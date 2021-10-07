Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CFO Gianluca Romano Sells 26,139 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STX stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

