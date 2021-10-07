Scry.info Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,195.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $2,195.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00229707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00104152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

