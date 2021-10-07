Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,979 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $33,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $6,069,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $102.78. 2,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

