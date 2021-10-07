Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Raised by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.