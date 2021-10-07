Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Reduced by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

