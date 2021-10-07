Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Scholastic by 93.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at about $18,237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Scholastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHL opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -112.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

