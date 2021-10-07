Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.33 ($173.33).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SU opened at €140.52 ($165.32) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €149.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.71.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.