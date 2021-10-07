Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

NYSE SLB opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

