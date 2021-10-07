Scala (XLA) Market Cap Achieves $3.24 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $3,066.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00133452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.37 or 1.00159172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.02 or 0.06515179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

