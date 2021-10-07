SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Down 27.1% in September

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 46.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 152,729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 356,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

