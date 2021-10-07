Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Short Interest Update

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 397,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 739.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SISXF. Desjardins upped their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of SISXF opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Savaria has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.