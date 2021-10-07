Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.