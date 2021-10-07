Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shares of SASR opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,292,000 after acquiring an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after buying an additional 192,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

