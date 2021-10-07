Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,300 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 709,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,186.5 days.

Shares of SAXPF stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $52.35.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

